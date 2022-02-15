Goshen. Camp LaGuardia proposals requested by Orange County

Orange County is seeking Requests for Proposals (RFP) from interested parties on the former Camp LaGuardia, located in the Towns of Blooming Grove and Chester, according to an announcement from Orange County spokesperson Justin Rodriguez announced.

The County Legislature will ultimately select the developers who will buy some or all of Camp LaGuardia. The Legislature voted to acquire Camp LaGuardia, a homeless shelter for New York City residents, in 2007.

The RFP for Camp LaGuardia can be found at: https://www.orangecountygov.com/1968/2022-RFP-Sale-of-former-Camp-LaGuardia-P

“As the economy continues to recover and commercial interest in Orange County remains strong, we encourage potential investors to make offers which comply with local zoning and will create job opportunities,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said.

The 258-plus acre Camp LaGuardia campus is adjacent to the Heritage Trail and relatively close to the Route 17 corridor. There is ample space for a variety of uses in addition to commercial development, according to the announcement.

“I’m pleased that the County is moving forward to put these properties back on the tax rolls,” said Katie Bonelli, Chairwoman of the Orange County Legislature. “We anticipate proposals which will generate long term revenue for the County and are compatible with local land use requirements.”

For more information, contact Justin Rodriguez, Assistant to the County Executive for Communications and Media Relations at 845.291.3255 or jrodriguez@orangecountygov.com.