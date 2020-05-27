Goshen: Budget Vote 2020-21: What you need to know about voting

In an executive order issued Friday, May 1, New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that this year’s school budget vote and Board of Education election will take place on June 9, 2020, exclusively by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

There is no in-person voting this year.

Absentee ballots to be mailed to qualified voters

Absentee ballots and a postage paid return envelope will be mailed by the district to every qualified voter. To be a qualified voter, you must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old by June 9, 2020, a School District resident for 30 days immediately preceding the vote, and registered to vote in School District elections and having voted in any School District election/vote during the past four calendar years.

No in-person voter registration this year

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no personal voter registration held at school district offices prior to the June 9, 2020 vote. If you are not registered, you can do so with the County Board of Elections by mail or remotely through the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles website: https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application

Budget hearing to be held remotely

Following budget adoption, the district will make the proposed budget available to the public, hold a budget hearing (which will take place remotely), and mail a budget newsletter/required notice to all residents after the budget hearing. This procedure is no different than other years, except for the hearing being held remotely. The district will host the budget hearing on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. (details will be posted to the Goshen Central School District website once plans are finalized).

Absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on the day of the election

Please be sure to carefully follow the instructions on your absentee ballot. After marking your ballot, seal it in the provided paid return envelope addressed to the District Clerk of the Goshen School District. Ballots may be mailed or placed in a designated drop box at the District Office, 227 Main Street, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Your absentee ballot must be received by that office no later than 5 p.m. on the day of the election, June 9, 2020.

See related story on the proposed Goshen School budget on page 22