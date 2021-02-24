Goshen. Bringing the joy of Purim to faces behind the masks

Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein of Chabad in Goshen shared these photos of children making hamentashen at the Chabad Center of Orange County on Main Street in the Village of Goshen, Covid-style of course.

Hamentashen is an Ashkenazi Jewish triangular filled-pocket cookie, usually associated with the Jewish holiday of Purim (the Festival of Lights). The name refers to Haman, the villain in the Purim story, who as recounted in the Book of Ruth, was an Achaemenid Persian Empire official who was planning to kill all the Jews.

In Hebrew, hamantashen are known as “Haman’s ears.”

And Purim commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from him.

