Goshen. Assemblyman Schmitt presents the Watt family with state honors

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt this week presented the highest State Assembly honor to Watt Christmas Wonderland for 15 years in operation.

John Watt, creator of Watt Christmas Wonderland, began decorating his mother’s house more than years ago. Each year, the display would get bigger until he moved it to his house in Goshen and opened Watt Christmas Wonderland to the public in 2005. Over the past 15 years, Watt Christmas Wonderland has become a staple holiday attraction to the community.

Watt Christmas Wonderland is located at 310 Scotchtown Ave., Goshen, and will be open through to Sunday, Dec. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Watt Christmas Wonderland has been an important part of the local community and holiday spirit for years,” Schmitt said. “The amount of time and hard work Mr. Watt has put into the drive through display is outstanding and is greatly appreciated by all who go through his wonderland, including my family every year. Thank you for all of your hard work and dedication as you continue to spread Christmas joy throughout our region.”

Watt responded: “I have been proud to have this display open for the public to enjoy. Especially during the ongoing pandemic this is a safe family friendly Christmas activity for all to enjoy. Thank you Assemblyman Colin Schmitt for this recognition as we help spread Christmas joy to all.”