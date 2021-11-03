Goshen and Chester election results

Town of Goshen
Supervisor
Joseph Betro, Republican, Conservative: 1,582 votes.
Kenneth F. Newbold, Democrat, GSM: 1,070 votes.
Town Clerk
Mary A. Riso, Republican, Conservative: 2,008 votes.
Town Council (vote for two)
Douglas Bloomfield, Republican, Conservative: 1,544 votes.
George M. Lyons, Republican, Conservative: 1,522 votes.
Jeremy D. Zweig, Democrat, GSM: 995 votes.
Kenneth E. Tschan, Democrat, GSM: 935 votes.
Receiver of Taxes
Carol A. Laskos, Democrat, GSM: 888 votes.
Judith L. Andrews, Republican, Conservative: 1,559 votes.
Superintendent of Highways
P. Broderick Knoell, Republican, Conservative: 2,034 votes.
Town of Chester
Linda A. Zappala, Republican, Conservative: 1,868 votes.
Town Justice
Sharon Worthy-Spiegl, Republican, Conservative: 1,781 votes.
Town Board (vote for two)
Robert G. Courtenay, Republican, Conservative: 1,443 votes.
Antonio Ardisana, Republican, Conservative: 1,268 votes.
Thomas E. Becker, Democrat: 1,146 votes.
Town Board (To fill a vacancy - vote for one)
Karen A. Ostberg, Republican, ORF: 1,099 votes.
Brandon Holdridge, Democrat: 1,088 votes.
Larry K. Dysinger, Conservative: 238 votes.
Vincent A. Maniscalco, Republican, Conservative: 1,532 votes.
Karen Lopusnak, Democrat: 864 votes.
Walter M. Popailo, ORF: 47 votes.
Superintendent of Highways (To fill a vacancy)
John J. Reilly III, Republican, Conservative: 1,575 votes.
James Peterson, Democrat: 877 votes.
Village of Chester
Mayor
Christopher Battiato: 352 votes.
Village Trustee (vote for two)
Alan Battiato: 317 votes.
Brian Boone: 285 votes.
Village Justice
L. Fred Vandermeulen: 326 votes.
Orange County Legislature
District 10
Glenn Ehlers, Republican, Orange First: 1,976
Susan Bahren, Democrat, Working Families: 1,544
Orlando Perez, Conservative: 330
District 21
James D. O’Donnell, Republican, Conservative: 2,265 votes.
Neal Frishberg, Democrat: 918 votes.
All votes are unofficial until certified by the Orange County Board of Elections.