The brand new Jewish Chabad Community Center invites the entire community to its ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at 203 Main St., the site of the former Goshen Public Library and Historical Society.

This event will take place all outdoors. All social distancing regulations will be in place and enforced.

“All religions are encouraged to come out and celebrate with us,” said Rabbi Meir Borenstein.

For more information call Chabad at 845-291-0514.