x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Goshen. A sign of hope

/
Town of Goshen /
15 Apr 2020 | 02:58
    Goshen. A sign of hope
    Reader Beth Quinn shared this image of a rainbow that appeared over this house at the corner of Fletcher Street and Oxford Road in the Village of Goshen following an otherwise dreary day. ( Photo by Beth Quinn)