Goshen. A gift to the community

First Presbyterian Church in Goshen to host outdoor Living Nativity Celebrations on Dec. 24.

This year’s Confirmation Class is setting out more than 500 luminaries lining the sidewalks and the driveway. The Live Nativity is a first-time event for the church.

The children’s cast will perform from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, with the adults performing from 6 to 7 p.m.

Members of the congregation will dress in period costume to recreate the scene in Bethlehem on the night that Jesus was born. They will be joined by live animals, including sheep, goats, donkey and a camel.

The event will be held in the parking lot in front of the main church doors. Handicap parking will be available in the lot on the east side of the church, accessed from Park Place. Other visitors are asked to park on the streets.

Also, a modified version of the traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held inside the church at 7:30 p.m., with appropriate social distancing.

After each entering congregant receives a candle, quiet time in the holiday adorned church will allow for reflection on the true meaning of Christmas, followed by lighting the Advent candles, readings of the Christmas story from Matthew and Luke, a short message from the pulpit, followed by Communion, using individual packaged elements.

- Geri Corey