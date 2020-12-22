Goshen. 1,800 Orange Cares cards

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus joined Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to collect “Orange Cares” letters from the students at BOCES’ Health Careers Academy at Arden Hill.

Neuhaus launched the initiative to give thanks and pay tribute to people who continue their dedicated work on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to bring some holiday joy to the county’s nursing home residents and those who are in the hospital over the holidays.

As part of “Orange Cares,” Neuhaus asked residents to write letters of appreciation to Orange County’s doctors, nurses, first responders, medical administrative staffs and those in nursing homes or hospitals during this holiday season. More than 1,800 cards were collected.

The county partnered with ShopRite to collect cards that will be distributed this week.

“Orange County’s response to this initiative has been overwhelming and is much appreciated,” said Neuhaus said. “I want to thank the students at BOCES and throughout the county, as well as the kind residents, who took the time to write letters of support.”