Goshen. 1,000 Legoland resort employees coming on board in 2021

Covid 19 not only delays the opening of Legoland in Goshen, but the hiring of 1,000 area resort employees at above minimum wage salaries of $12 an hour, said Matt Besterman, public relations manager for Legoland New York.

Besterman said hourly workers with a job offer for 2020 will be invited to join the team in 2021. He said each will receive a Legoland pass, an employee perk.

"Our plans have not changed," Besterman said. "We are excited to open in 2021. Hiring will be from the local area as much as possible."

Besterman also said the company is still putting together information for sub contractors and vendors. “We will be working through this in the coming months," he said.

Construction in Goshen of the $350 million theme park and hotel off Route 17 has ceased. There has been no activity for more than two weeks. Things will go full steam ahead as the global Covid-19 epidemic permits.

"All purchased guest tickets to Legoland New York for 2020 will be honored in 2021," Besterman said.

- Frances Ruth Harris

