FREE online education resources

FREE online education resourcesA non-exhaustive list that might help those affected by school closures due to coronavirus, compiled by home educators. Feel free to share.Khan Academyhttps://www.khanacademy.orgEspecially good for maths and computing for all ages but other subjects at Secondary level. Note this uses the U.S. grade system but it's mostly common material.BBC Learninghttp://www.bbc.co.uk/learning/coursesearch/This site is old and no longer updated and yet there's so much still available, from language learning to BBC Bitesize for revision. No TV licence required except for content on BBC iPlayer.Futurelearnhttps://www.futurelearn.comFree to access 100s of courses, only pay to upgrade if you need a certificate in your name (own account from age 14+ but younger learners can use a parent account).Senecahttps://www.senecalearning.comFor those revising at GCSE or A level. Tons of free revision content. Paid access to higher level material.Openlearnhttps://www.open.edu/openlearn/Free taster courses aimed at those considering Open University but everyone can access it. Adult level, but some e.g. nature and environment courses could well be of interest to young people.Blocklyhttps://blockly.gamesLearn computer programming skills - fun and free.Scratchhttps://scratch.mit.edu/explore/projects/games/Creative computer programmingTed Edhttps://ed.ted.comAll sorts of engaging educational videosNational Geographic Kidshttps://www.natgeokids.com/uk/Activities and quizzes for younger kids.Duolingohttps://www.duolingo.comLearn languages for free. Web or app.Mystery Sciencehttps://mysteryscience.comFree science lessonsThe Kids Should See Thishttps://thekidshouldseethis.comWide range of cool educational videosCrash Coursehttps://thecrashcourse.comYou Tube videos on many subjectsCrash Course Kidshttps://m.youtube.com/user/crashcoursekidsAs above for a younger audienceCrest Awardshttps://www.crestawards.orgScience awards you can complete from home.iDEA Awardshttps://idea.org.ukDigital enterprise award scheme you can complete online.Paw Print Badgeshttps://www.pawprintbadges.co.ukFree challenge packs and other downloads. Many activities can be completed indoors. Badges cost but are optional.Tinkercadhttps://www.tinkercad.comAll kinds of making.Prodigy Mathshttps://www.prodigygame.comIs in U.S. grades, but good for UK Primary age.Cbeebies Radiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/cbeebies/radioListening activities for the younger ones.Nature Detectiveshttps://naturedetectives.woodlandtrust.org.uk/naturedetect.../A lot of these can be done in a garden, or if you can get to a remote forest location!British Councilhttps://www.britishcouncil.org/school-resources/findResources for English language learningOxford Owl for Homehttps://www.oxfordowl.co.uk/for-home/Lots of free resources for Primary ageBig History Projecthttps://www.bighistoryproject.com/homeAimed at Secondary age. Multi disciplinary activities.Geography Gameshttps://world-geography-games.com/world.htmlGeography gaming!Blue Peter Badgeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/about-blue-peter-badgesIf you have a stamp and a nearby post box.The Artful Parenthttps://www.facebook.com/artfulparent/Good, free art activities linked to from this Facebook pageRed Ted Arthttps://www.redtedart.comEasy arts and crafts for little onesThe Imagination Treehttps://theimaginationtree.comCreative art and craft activities for the very youngest.Toy Theaterhttps://toytheater.com/Educational online gamesDK Find Outhttps://www.dkfindout.com/uk/...Activities and quizzesTwinklhttps://www.twinkl.co.ukThis is more for printouts, and usually at a fee, but they are offering a month of free access to parents in the event of school closures.