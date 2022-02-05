Forestburgh, NY. Legislation targeting a weakness in bail reform announced by State Senator Mike Martucci

Proposed legislation in the state Senate that authorizes bail and pre-trial detention for all felony arson charges was announced by New York State Senator Mike Martucci (R,C-Hudson Valley/Catskills) last week at the Forestburgh Fire Company in Sullivan County. Forestburgh Assistant Fire Chief Billy Steinberg had died responding to a structure fire on January 15 that was allegedly set by a serial felon arsonist. For previous suspected felony arson charges, the individual was arrested and released on his own recognizance, in accordance with the state’s bail reform law, one day prior to the fatal fire, on January 14, according to a press release from Martucci’s office. The legislation (S.8181) is being dubbed “Billy’s Law,” after the deceased.

The idea for the legislation hatched from a conversation between Senator Martucci and Billy’s father, Jim Steinberg, an ex-chief of the Forestburgh Fire Company and a sitting fire commissioner, who contacted the senator for help, according to Martucci’s press release. The release noted that the bill’s aim is to help protect volunteer firefighters by addressing a hole in the bail elimination act of 2019, which prevents law enforcement from keeping felony arson third- and fourth-degree suspects in custody.