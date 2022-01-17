x
For big need, big check from nearby business

Demands on the Goshen Food Pantry surged last year and are likely to increase again this year, said John Strobl, CEO/CFO and spokesperson for the pantry.

Goshen /
| 17 Jan 2022 | 11:35
    Mary Sumter, on the far left, accepted the check from Safelite Autoglass for the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry. Helping her hold that big check is the Ellis family—Ashley, 3, Emily, 9, Kelsey, 4, and Mom Jennifer. Dad Patrick was busy with distributing groceries and missed the photo moment.
