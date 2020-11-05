Florida. ShopRite kicks off fund-raising campaign to benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

ShopRite‘s biannual fund-raising campaign to benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital is now underway. It will run through Nov. 21 to raise funds in support of the hospital’s commitment to provide lifesaving care to thousands of infants, children, and adolescents in and around the Hudson Valley each year.

Twenty-six participating ShopRite stores will collect donations at checkout. To date, ShopRite has raised more than $1.3 million to benefit Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and its efforts.

“It’s truly an honor to support this life-changing organization that helps provide advanced care to children,” said Steve Savas, president of ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. “In this unprecedented time, we thank our dedicated associates and our customers for their ongoing support of this partnership. We hope the funds raised through our campaign this fall will help provide critical care to our local families in need.”

“Every day families come from around the region, and around the world, to seek the care of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital physicians and our advanced care medical team,” said Michael Gewitz, MD, Executive Director and William Russell McCurdy Physician-in-Chief of Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. “Now, we’ve brought this child- and family-friendly care to the Mid-Hudson Valley with the recent opening of Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, which includes emergency room and inpatient services staffed 24 x 7 by attending pediatricians. As Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and WMCHealth strive to expand and enhance children’s medical and surgical care in our region, ShopRite, its associates and customers remain among the most thoughtful and consistent advocates of our efforts to meet the healthcare needs of Hudson Valley families. We thank them for their continuing support.”

In addition to collecting donations at checkout, ShopRite will lend its support during the 16th annual 100.7 WHUD Radiothon For The Kids, which will take place Nov. 18 – 20. ShopRite representatives will participate in the Radiothon on Nov. 20, and 100 percent of the funds raised will support the hospital and its efforts to care for children battling complex medical conditions.

Participating ShopRite stores include ShopRite of Chester, ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletown, ShopRite of Monroe and ShopRite of Warwick.