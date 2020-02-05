Firefighters to hold fundraiser at Kelley Jean's for little boy with leukemia

Five-year-old Rowan Mohamed of Goshen needs your help. Last June he was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia, and has been undergoing an intense regimen of treatment and chemotherapy at Westchester Medical Center.

To help with medical expenses, the Minisink Hook & Ladder Co. is holding a fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, at Kelley Jean's Restaurant & Bar, 145 North Church St., Goshen. All proceeds raised will go to help cover the costs of Rowan's medical treatment not covered by insurance.

The additional costs of treatment that are not covered include transportation, overnight lodging, food, and child care for Rowan's two younger brothers, ages 17 months and 3 months. The costs are mounting, and Rowan's parents are unable to work extra hours so that they may be with their son during this difficult time.

"Like most five-year-old boys, Rowan wants to be a firefighter when he grows up, just like his grandfather, Bruce Thompson," said Joseph R. DeNisco Jr., president of the Minisink Hook & Ladder Co. "Bruce has been a dedicated member of the Goshen Fire Department's Minisink Hook & Ladder Co. for decades, serving as a firefighter, civil officer, and as one of our few highly skilled driver/operators of our 97-foot-tower ladder truck. Bruce is a member of our family, and so is Rowan."

Tickets to the Kelley Jean's fundraiser are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets are $10 for children 12 and under.

Each ticket includes one Bud Light Draft for ages 21 and up, or one soft drink, plus appetizers.

Other highlights include a tricky tray, 50/50 raffle, face painting, and Macaroni the Clown. Message the fire company on Facebook (Facebook.com/LAD1DER) for additional information. The snow date is Feb. 29.

The Minsinks are asking for donations in the form of a basket or similar prize for a tricky tray to be held during the event. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks may be made out to the Minisink Hook & Ladder Co. #1, with "Rowan" in the subject line.