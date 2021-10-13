Fighting hunger. CROP Walk celebrates 25th outing in Monroe

Organized locally, the Monroe CROP Hunger Walk has set a goal of 100 Walkers and hopes to raise $20,000 to help stop hunger and poverty here in our community and around the world, through self-help initiatives.

To be held on the week of Oct. 24-30, 25 percent of the funds raised here in Monroe will go to the food pantries of Monroe, Woodbury, Chester and Washingtonville.

No matter the circumstance, CROP Walks are committed to protecting and supporting children worldwide. Every child deserves the chance to get an education, grow up healthy and just be a kid. One program in Serbia provides this opportunity to children who are at risk of living and working on the street. Hundreds of children visit drop-in shelter sessions to get a meal, take a shower, change their clothes, study, play, relax and spend time with their friends. Meanwhile, the shelter staff work with their families to get connected to social services and enroll the children in school.

“We’re teaming up with families all over the globe to help children succeed,” Monroe CROP walk organizer Fred Schuepfer. “Sometimes that means working with families to improve their hygiene and health. Other times it means helping parents make nutritious meals for their little ones. Or helping new moms understand the benefits of breastfeeding.

“Please consider helping with U.S. and worldwide hurricane response by joining the CROP Walk the week of October 24-30,” Schuepfer added. “You can walk any time during that week, or join us on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Monroe United Methodist Church at 47 Maple Avenue.”

To register or form a team, visit www.crophungerwalk.org/monroeny.