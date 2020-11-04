Elections by the numbers

Some races remained undecided at deadline for publication of The Photo News. Here is where things stood Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, according to the Orange County Board of Elections:

Presidential Electors

Districts reporting: 334/334

Joseph R. Biden (DEM, WOR) 61,854 votes (44.33%)

Donald J. Trump (REP, CON) 75,498 votes (54.10%)

State Supreme Court Justice 9th Judicial District (Vote for four)

E. Loren Williams (DEM) 54,660 (11.96%)

Alexandra D. Murphy (DEM, CON) 64,779 (14.17%)

Robert S. Ondrovic (DEM, CON) 52,793 (11.55%)

Sam D. Walker (DEM, REP, CON) 108,495 (23.73%)

Richard J. Guertin (REP, CON) 66,826 (14.62%)

Mark T. Starkman (REP) 52,691 (11.52%)

David V. Hasin (REP) 56,762 (12.42%)

Representative in Congress 18th District

Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM, WOR, IND) 66,241 (50.95%)

Chele C. Farley (REP, CON) 62,261 (47.89%)

Scott A. Smith (LBN, SAM) 1,432 (1.10%)

State Senator 39th District

Districts Reporting: 195/195

James G. Skoufis (DEM, WOR, SAM) 41,861 (53.81%)

Steve Brescia (REP, CON) 35,874 (46.11%)

State Senator 42nd District

Districts Reporting: 139/139

Jen Metzger (DEM, WOR, SAM) 24,173 (43.77%)

Mike Martucci (REP, CON, IND) 31,040 (56.20%)

Member of Assembly 98th District

Districts Reporting: 98/98

Karl A. Brabenec (REP, CON, IND) 28,250 (98.98%)

Member of Assembly 99th District

Participating Districts Reporting: 112/112

Sarita Bhandarkar (DEM, WOR) 17,374 (39.01%)

Colin J. Schmitt (REP, CON, LBN, IND, SAM) 27,145 (60.96%)

Orange County Court Judge

Paul Trachte (DEM, SAM) 51,305 (39.94%)

Hyun Chin Kim (REP, CON, WOR, GRE, LBN, IND) 77,115 (60.03%)

Orange County Family Court Judge

Maria Patrizio (DEM, WOR, GRE, IND) 58,106 (45.00%)

Carol S. Klein (REP, CON, LBN, SAM) 70,981 (54.97%)

Chester Town Justice

Janet M. Haislip (REP, CON, IND) 3,569 (99.53%)

Chester Village Trustee (Vote for two)

Christopher J. Battiato (CMF) 636 (50.52%)

Elizabeth A. Reilly (CMF) 615 (48.85%)

Proposition - Monroe LOSAP

Yes: 3,427 (53.45%)

No: 2,985 (46.55%)

Tuxedo Councilman (TFV)

Jay H. Reichgott (DEM) 830) (97.99%)

Woodbury Town Justice

Bruce Schonberg (DEM, CON, IND) 3,129 (99.52%)

Woodbury Village Trustee (Vote for two)

Jacqueline Hernandez (DEM) 1,781 (22.16%)

Juana Leandry (DEM) 1,476 (18.37%)

Andrew R. Giacomazza (REP, OWD) 2,440 (30.36%)

Jesus M. Gomez (REP, OWD) 2,333 (29.03%)

Note Bene

All results are unofficial. Several of these races also include towns and villages in neighboring counties.

Also note that 38,510 absentee ballots had been requested; 23,410 had been returned as of Oct. 30, according to the New York State Board of Elections.