Chester. Well rehabilitation begins at Walton Lakes Estates

Chester Town Councilman Tom Becker said well rehabilitation at Walton Lake Estates in Chester is necessary because without it, there would not be enough water for summer usage in pools, for gardens and to water lawns.

“The well had a diminished amount of water production,” Becker said. ”If all goes well, it should produce more water following rehabilitation.”

Well-driller John Turnbull and his son are rehabilitating the well.

The cost of the rehabilitation will be borne by residents of the Walton Lakes Estates Water District.

- Frances Ruth Harris