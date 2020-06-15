Chester. Town to honor 2020 graduates

Councilman Tom Becker asked David Stevenson to create billboard designs celebrating 2020 graduates. Two of the various designs were selected by town council members, and they will be displayed on the electronic billboards in the Chester area. Deputy supervisor Cindy Smith asked during the town board meeting on June 10 who was paying for the design creations. Becker said he’s covering the cost so there’s no cost to the town. The Town of Chester will not be paying anything to honor 2020 grads on the billboards.