Chester. Public hearing on Village of Chester draft Comprehensive Plan

Village of Chester Planning Board Document Hearing scheduled June 25th at Town of Chester Recreation Center at 7:00 p.m.

Nancy George, coordinator of media for the outreach committee for the in-process planning board document, wrote in an email to The Chronicle, “The Public Hearing on the Village of Chester draft Comprehensive Plan will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Town of Chester Recreation Center, 81 Laroe Road, Chester.

It will begin at 7 pm. The draft is available for review on the Village of Chester website: villageofchesterny.org.

The Comprehensive Plan is a document designed to guide future actions of the Village’s policies and laws. It establishes a vision for the development and preservation of the Village, with short-term and long-range goals and objectives. Work on the Comprehensive Plan began in late 2017 when the Village Board of Trustees opted to create a committee composed of its members and citizens to work on the plan, and in 2018 appointed Alan Sorensen of Planit Main Street as planner.

The public was encouraged to participate in the planning process by attending committee meetings and work session held during 2018 and 2019, at which the seven areas of the Plan’s focus: agriculture, economic development, historic preservation, housing, infrastructure, recreation and entertainment, and transportation, were discussed.

Further information about comprehensive plans and the Village of Chester draft can be found at villageofchesterny.org”