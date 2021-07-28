Chester. Public comment invited on plans for the former Methodist Church on Main Street

The NY Onnuli Evangelical Church, which occupies the former Methodist Church on Main Street in Chester, plans to demolish the existing church and replace it with a new building.

A public hearing was held on July 27 about the proposal.

The Village of Chester Planning Board will be accepting comment from the public for 15 days post hearing. Those comments may be emailed to planning@villageofchesterny.com or mailed to:

Village of Chester Planning Board

Attn.: Sandra VanRiper, Planning Board Secretary

47 Main St., Chester, NY 10918.

A full account of the public hearing will appear in the Aug. 6 edition of The Chronicle.