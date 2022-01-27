Chester pharmacist couple volunteers to provide free vaccinations to community members needing assistance

Samir and Hetal Shah, the owners of K & K Pharmacy in Liberty, were recently recognized with an Empire Award by Senator Mike Martucci for community betterment in Sullivan County and now offer their assistance to their home community in Chester.

The award resulted from their work with organizations and residential facilities that serve seniors and challenged individuals in the county to provide flu and Covid-19 vaccines.They also go to people’s homes that are unable to get to the pharmacy, said Samir Shah.

”We have been able to help the community up in Sullivan County, but not so much in the county in which we live,” he said. “We would like to reach out to people here that are not able to travel to a place where they can be vaccinated. We want to let them know that we can help. All they need to do is call our store and let us know. We have already vaccinated some of our friends and neighbors but know that there are many other people looking for help.”

Those interested can call 845-292-3430 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.