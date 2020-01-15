Chester okays police contract and community events for the year ahead

The main focus of Monday night's Chester village board meeting was the proposed demolition of the old junior/senior high school on Maple Avenue. In addition, trustees conducted the following business:

Police contract

Trustees adopted the collective bargaining agreement with the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

The new village police contract includes the following: The term of the agreement will be extended one year, starting June 1, 2020, and expiring on May 31, 2021. During the period, the wage rate will be increased by 2.75 percent.

The parties agreed to a labor/management meeting to discuss scheduling. All other terms and conditions continue in effect.

Snow ordinance and Christmas trees

● The village's snow ordinance will remain in effect until April 15. There is no parking from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on designated streets.

● Christmas tree pickups will continue weekdays at 7 a.m. through January.

Save the date

● The Kiwanis Fish & Chips diner will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at the Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Avenue. Servings are from 4 to 7 p.m.

● The Kiwanis 5K race will be held May 23, starting at 8:45 a.m., during Memorial Day Weekend Call Rich Robillard at 469-7317 for more information.

● The village-wide yard sale date has not been determined yet, but it may be on June 6 or 13.

● The Holiday Lights Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28.

● A repair café, where small items can be fixed for free, is available at the Warwick Senior Center-Town Hall Complex from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Jan. 18; Mar. 21; May 16; July 18; Sept. 19; Nov. 21, 2020.

Bricks, banners, and bulletins

● Recreation aide Michele Deshler announced a glossy new Town of Chester bulletin about the Chester Senior and Recreation Center and Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. The bimonthly bulletin will include information about events at both venues. To place an ad, call Deshler at 469-7000 ext. 332.

● The purchase of memorial bricks to be placed at the Jarvis Boone bandstand is still ongoing. For more information visit villageofchesterny.org.

● The purchase of military banners is also ongoing and expected to continue through the end of January. The Village of Chester Community Association is leading the way to have banners on display this year from Memorial Day through Veteran’s Day throughout the Main Streets of the Village of Chester. Each banner will be 18 by 36 inches, in full color, and double-sided. It will include the service member's image and information, and the name of the sponsoring family or business. The sponsorship rate is $150. For more information, contact the Village of Chester Community Association at voccavets@gmail.com or 845-978-5175, or visit militarytributebanners.org/current-programs/chester-ny.html to register.

Chester Historical Society

● The Chester Historical Society's annual meeting will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18 (snow date Jan. 19) at 2 p.m. at the Erie Station museum. Mary Altobelli will speak about the nearby Dutchess Quarry Caves, one of the oldest sites of human activity in the Northeast.

● The Chester Historical Society received a $1,100 grant from the Pomeroy Foundation for the placement of an historic marker at the site of the former W.A. Lawrence home and the former cheese factory on the site.

Community groups

● Several Boy Scouts were in attendance at the meeting, working toward merit badges in community and citizenship.

● The NY Onnuli Evangelical Church at 62 Main Street (the former Methodist Church) made a donation of $300 to the village.