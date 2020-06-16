Chester Library to offer curbside pickup

Chester book lovers may pick up books curbside at the library beginning June 22, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Orders be placed through the online catalogue https://rcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/chester/ or by calling the library at 845-469-4252.

All holds are limited to locally-owned materials for the next several weeks, while the catalogue is set to search Chester items only by default, library patrons may adjust the search setting to include other items in the system. For assistance with holds and finding items, call the library at 845-469-4252 or email chestercirculation@rcls.org

Virtual reading, watching and listening programs for kids, adults and families are found at www.chestrnypubliclibrary.com/calendar