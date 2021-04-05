Chester. Kiwanis Club to host its 26th annual 5K race on May 29

The Kiwanis Club of Chester is pleased to host the 26th edition of the 5K race on Saturday, May 29, and the club has put in place safety measures for the volunteers and the participants.

Although this year’s race will be a scaled-down version of previous years, we are encouraging community members from Chester and beyond to participate.

For this year only there will be an open start time that will range from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m.

Everyone will follow the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and by maintaining social distance while attending this event.

Due to the current pandemic situation, the Kiwanis Club of Chester has decided not to hold the regular full breakfast that has been previously provided for 25 years.

Registered runners and walkers will pick up their bib and T-shirts in the Chester Community Park and will have an extended window of opportunity to start the race with social distancing.

The results will be calculated from net time with a start and end mat. Elite and competitive runners and walkers vying for an award must start by 8:45 a.m.

Trophies to the overall top three male and female finishers. Medals will be given to the first-place male and female in the following categories: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+up.

Awards will also be presented to the first-place male and female walkers.

There will be no race-day registration. Online registration can be completed at: https://raceroster.com/46489

For further information contact richhr7@gmail.com.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the 5K, which was incorrect in the headline in the original version (although correct in the body of the story). The Chronicle regrets the error.