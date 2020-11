The Kiwanis Club of Chester has started collecting Toys for their 2020 Toyland Project and will be holding two non-contact drive-thru drop off days, for those who prefer not to enter any of the locations where there are drop-boxes.

Drop off days will be Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Tractor Supply parking lot, 78 Brookside Ave., Chester. Look for the Kiwanis sign.