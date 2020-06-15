Chester. Historical society launches GoFundMe fundraiser

The Chester Historical Society met on May 6 and decided to cancel all fundraising activities this year. This includes the Spring Yard Sale and the Autumn Penny Social. With the cancellation of these two fundraisers, the Society will be losing approximately $2,500 to $3,000 in revenue. This money is used to keep the museum open which consists of paying for insurance, utilities, phone, and archival materials. There is also a need to repair the station’s roof and gutters in an effort to prevent further damage to this historical site. The society is hosting a GoFundMe campaign to raise money: https://www.gofundme.com/f/danielles-campaign-for-chester-historical-society?utm_medium=sms&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_nacp+share-sheet&pc_code=sms_dn_cpgnpg_a&rcid=6a5828a717e444448ac407e0a454cb26