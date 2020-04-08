Chester. Helping Hands of Chester stands ready to assist, observing proper social distancing

Helping Hands of Chester stands ready to do exactly that: help.

A volunteer will deliver food, go to the pharmacy, and run errands, assisting at risk Chesterites and Hambletonians in small ways during these trying times.

Linda Zappala and Michele Deshler want to know who in Chester is at risk for COVID-19 or any other disabling challenges.

If you have an issue or disability, Helping Hands will assist while observing proper social distancing.

The Town of Chester is open to helping its residents, and Helping Hands will make it real, at a distance, of course.

Email: lzappala@thetownofchester.org giving your phone number and address.

Linda Zappala or Michelle Deshler will contact you.

Not digital? Call 845-469-7000, ext. 4, and ask for Linda.