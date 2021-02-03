Chester. Food Pantry has a new drop-off box and will host a clothing drive on Feb. 13

Chester Food Pantry news: Clothing Drive on Feb. 13 and new food drop-off box.

New food drop-off box

The Chester Food Pantry at the First Presbyterian Church is currently serving about 60 families, with new ones continually added. A new, permanent non-perishable food drop-off box is located at the Chester Public Library. The pantry distributes food on the 4th Thursday of every month from 4pm-7pm. If anyone is in need they can call the church (845-469-4877) and they can arrange a socially distanced pick-up.

Used Clothing/ fabric items collection day

The Chester Community Food Pantry, located at the First Presbyterian Church, is working with ClothingDriveFundraiser.Com to raise funds for the pantry.

The event will be held at Carpenter Field’s Little League fields on Saturday, Feb. 13 (snow date Sunday, Feb. 14) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Items will be sent to support people in need around the world and the food pantry will receive a monetary donation based on the total weight of items collected.

The following items are sought:

All types of wearable clothing for men, women and children. All sneakers and shoes.

Household items: blankets; sheets/pillows; bedspreads; quilts; comforters; towels; tablecloths; drapery/curtains; bath rugs and kitchen and bath accessories made of fabric.

Accessories such as purses; backpacks; briefcases; belts; hats; gloves; undergarments; socks; scarves; ties and baby accessories.

Soft toys such as stuffed animals, and hard toys like cars; airplanes; playsets; blocks; etc.

Please donate only the items listed and put all items in well-tied trash bags. If you are unable to drop off your items on this date, try to make an arrangement with a friend or family member to drop them off for this one-day event.

For further information, contact Jen Wittekind at 845-781-3234.

- Ginny Privitar