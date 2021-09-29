Chester. Alyssa Barberi 5K Butterfly Run/Walk set for Oct. 16

The Chester Academy Class of 2022 and the Alyssa Barberi Memorial Foundation will hold the Alyssa Barberi Butterfly 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The run/walk, which funds a scholarship to a Chester senior, will start and end at Chester Academy, located at 64 Hambletonian Ave. Registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m., the run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

Join members of the class and the foundation for a morning run/walk along the scenic Heritage Trail, enjoy snacks, refreshments, music and a chance of winning a raffle prize.

If you are unable to attend but would like to make a donation, please mail a check made payable to the Class of 2020 to Pat Higgins, Chester Academy, 64 Hambletonian Ave., Chester, New York 10918.

A copy of the race entry form is available online at https://www.chesterufsd.org/ for your convenience.

Alyssa Barberi was a sixth-grader at Chester Elementary School when she died suddenly, at age 11, just two days after her last day at school. That weekend she felt ill and was taken to her doctor, who thought she had a cold or virus.

Two days later, on March 8, 2009, she died.

Subsequent tests determined that she had influenza B, which had also attacked her heart, causing myocarditis.

Alyssa’s memory lives on in her family, friends and fellow classmates, who meet every October for the run/walk to honor her memory.

Susan Barberi of the Alyssa Barberi Memorial Foundation and the Chester Academy Class of 2022 appreciate the consideration and support of the community.

For more information, contact Pat Higgins at Chester Academy (845) 469-2231 (phiggins@cufsd.org) or Susan Barberi at (845) 629-9796.

- Ginny Privitar