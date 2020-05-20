Chester. Alumni Association reschedules annual meeting to next year

Due to the uncertainty of Covid-19 virus and for the health and safety of our members, the Chester Alumni Association has rescheduled the Annual Meeting and Cocktail Reception to July 17, 2021.

"We will honor our 50-year members from the class of 1970 next year with the Class of 1971," the association said in its message. "The Alumni Association will still be awarding scholarships to the class of 2020. The association greatly appreciates the continued support of the community and the alumni. If you are able to and would like to contribute to the scholarship fund, please send your donations to Chester Alumni Association, PO Box 544, Chester, NY 10918. Contact us at 845-469-4893. We look forward to seeing everyone next year."

Photo caption:

Pictured from left to right: Ann Walsh Zoutman, Amy Roe Barnes, Marion Lupinski Cavalerro, Christine Lupinski Battiato, sisters and previous scholarship winners Jennifer and Catherine Battiato and their mother, Cathy Walsh Battiato, enjoyed the annual meeting last year on July 20, 2019. File photo by Ginny Privitar.