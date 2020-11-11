Chester. A most solemn day

On this most solemn of days, there was no public ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, four veterans paid homage to our veterans. Ed Johnson, Commander of American Legion Orange Blossom Post 1167, laid a wreath at the memorial outside the Chester Firehouse. Also present were veterans Steve Neuhaus, Orange County Executive; Joe McCourt, president of the Chester Fire Police; and E.J. Szulwach. Photo by Ginny Privitar.