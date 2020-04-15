Celebrating birthdays in quarantine

Since Robin and all the Corneby's family are quarantined, they've celebrated three birthdays.

The first to celebrate another year was husband Scott's on March 29th.

Robin said Scott's working from home and is on the phone from the time he gets up till he goes to bed.

"He has been working harder at home than when he is at work," sh said.

Besides from his choice of breakfast, lunch and dinner, he got a roll of toilet paper, mask and gloves as a gifts.

Robin's birthday came up next on April 6.

"I had the best birthday full of sunshine, a socially distanced walk with a friend, dinner made by my family, followed by a game of Clue," she said. "Never would have happened if we weren’t all home."

Then her mother-in-law's 81st birthday popped up. Robin's daughter Brittanny was due any day, so Shay Corneby hoped for a grand baby on her birthday, but baby Connor James McCormick decided to wait just one more day.

Shay enjoyed a fine birthday day, surrounded by her family and aide Pauline Bookman. She lives in an apartment in Scott and Robin's house, where they are "very careful to keep her safe," he daughter-in-law said. "She said she could never imagine a birthday party where everyone wore masks.

"All in all," Robin said, "I feel my family is truly blessed and we are all still healthy and staying safe."