Castle to replace roller rink with InflataPark

The Castle Fun Center is Chester is replacing its roller skating rink with an Inflata Park obstacle course.

The roller rink will close at the end of February, with the InflataPark to be up and running in March, according to an announcement posted by the Castle on Dec. 24.

The Castle is holding a “Celebrate the Skate” throughout January and February "with some outstanding roller skating package offers" that they'll be announcing soon. "We look forward to sharing the good times and great memories with you."

The new Inflata Park will let visitors "bounce and play all day" in a "totally immersive inflatable environment" covering 11,000 square feet. Interconnected activity areas with include the Toddler Zone, Wrecking Ball, Selfie Wall, Ninja Wall, Meltdown, Moon Bounce, Big Balls, Xtreme Slide, Battle Beam, and Birthday Throne.

The reaction on the Castle's Facebook page was mixed.

"This is perfect!" posted Ellissa Rosado. "My son is going to go crazy for this thing. He’ll definitely want his next birthday party to be here now. This is legit making me wish I was a kid again. I’d be all over that thing."

Christen Mah-Ree said, "This is awesome! Thank you for always trying to improve your facility! I can’t wait to see how much fun my son will have."

Most of the comments, however, expressed sadness and disappointment. Many people pointed out the area's lack of roller rinks, which appeal to all ages and not just children.

"Why are you replacing the only roller rink in the area?" posted Victoria Coard. "Removing the roller rink who many adults and teenagers use is ridiculous."

Larry Mayer called it "a horrible idea."

"Talk about getting a lump of coal for Christmas," he wrote. "My boys have spent many, many hours rollerblading at the Castle. There is no other option in the area. While we thank you for providing a cherished facility for many years, we are deeply saddened by this decision."

Mary Schneider said the Castle was "probably concerned about Legoland and losing business."