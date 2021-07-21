Campbell Hall. Household hazardous waste collection set for July 24

The next household hazardous waste collection event sponsored by Orange County is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the picnic area in Thomas Bull Memorial Park located at 90 Grove Street in Campbell Hall.

Please adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols:

Only one person per vehicle is recommended;

Show proof of ID through a closed window; and

If possible please leave containers in the back trunk or truck bed of your vehicle.

Containers will not be returned.

For questions, call 845 291-3246.