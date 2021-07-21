x
Campbell Hall. Household hazardous waste collection set for July 24

| 21 Jul 2021 | 05:54
    Orange County will hold its next household hazardous waste collections on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Campbell Hall. Photo illustration.
The next household hazardous waste collection event sponsored by Orange County is scheduled for Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the picnic area in Thomas Bull Memorial Park located at 90 Grove Street in Campbell Hall.

Please adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols:

Only one person per vehicle is recommended;

Show proof of ID through a closed window; and

If possible please leave containers in the back trunk or truck bed of your vehicle.

Containers will not be returned.

For questions, call 845 291-3246.