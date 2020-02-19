Burke Catholic welcomes accepted students for night of introductions, celebrations

John S. Burke Catholic High School recently welcomed newly accepted students and their families at a meet-and-greet with current faculty and staff before joining their fellow Eagles for a varsity basketball game against Goshen High School.

“Our Accepted Students’ Night is a fun opportunity for new and prospective students to get a sneak peek into life and culture here at Burke Catholic,” said principal of operations John Douthit. “The young men and women were able to connect with other new students, as well as existing students, from across the county, and it gave their families a chance to meet the faculty and staff who will be guiding their children in their educational endeavors.”

The Feb. 7 gathering in the library provided students and parents with the opportunity to ask questions, meet staff, and gain more insight into what life is like as members of the BC family.

Burke Catholic has 33 interscholastic athletic teams. Students are also able to participate in 25 additional clubs and activities.

Families will be welcomed back to Burke Catholic on Feb. 27 for registration day. The school will also host a spring open house on Wednesday, April 22, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for families considering Burke for the 2020-2021 school year.

Burke Catholic has maintained a graduation rate of 100 percent, the highest in Orange County, as well as a 100 percent college acceptance rate. On average, graduating seniors are awarded more than $100,000 in college scholarships per student. This success is credited to Burke Catholic’s dedicated teachers and administrators, small class sizes, college-level classes, and access to the best in classroom technology.