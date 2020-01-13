Burke Catholic hosts children of migrant workers for Feast of the Three Kings

The Burke Catholic Spanish Club welcomed preschoolers from House on the Hill Day Care Center for its Feast of Three Kings celebration on Jan. 8.

Twenty-three children of migrant workers spent the afternoon making crafts, hearing stories, and visiting with the three kings.

“El Dia de los Reyes,” also referred to as “Feast of the Epiphany,” or “Three Kings Day,” is celebrated by thousands of children in Latin America and Spain. For many, it marks the official end of the holiday season and celebrates the biblical adoration of the baby Jesus by the three Kings, or Wise Men.

Students from the Spanish Club organized the event, which included crafts, snacks, and a live reading of Una muñeca para el Día de Reyes. Following the reading, the children received a visit from the three kings, who brought a gift for each one of them. The gifts were donated by the Burke Catholic Key Club.

House on the Hill is a small day care service in Goshen that teaches the children of immigrant farm workers. It is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Most of the children are from Spanish-speaking homes, and the Spanish Club used the recent celebration as an opportunity to participate in this Spanish tradition.

“The expressions on the children’s faces were priceless as they opened their gifts,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Burke Catholic Spanish Club Advisor. “Our students organize this event each year, and it’s always so wonderful to watch them utilize their Spanish language skills to help local children honor an important holiday in their culture.”