Builder of LEGOLAND, LeChase, recognized for constructing one of the nation’s ‘most impressive’ projects

LeChase was awarded a 2022 Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for construction of LEGOLAND® New York Resort. The company served as construction manager for LEGOLAND.

The Associated General Contractors of America annually presents the Build America Awards to recognize firms who build the “most impressive” construction projects in the nation. LEGOLAND New York Resort, in Goshen, N.Y., was honored in the category of “building, new or renovations, over $126 million.”

“LeChase takes great pride in constructing many different types of projects, but It’s especially rewarding to build a destination where families can create lasting memories,” said LeChase Vice President David Campbell.

Building the resort was a massive undertaking, with LeChase working in close collaboration with the park’s owner, Merlin Entertainments. More than 50 contractors and 600 workers were on site daily. LeChase built 64 buildings, including the 250-room hotel, and handled a number of special tasks that ranged from hanging the colorful and playful elements on the buildings, to erecting the steel for the Dragon roller coaster.

LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson credited LeChase with helping navigate the challenges and the complexities of building a major theme park and hotel destination.

“The team at LeChase were invaluable collaborators, and their expertise and professionalism were instrumental in helping us open last year,” Johnson said. “Throughout their involvement with this project, the team at LeChase kept quality, service, budget and safety in mind. We thank the LeChase team for their efforts in helping us to create the ultimate LEGO theme park destination, one which will help make memorable experiences for families for decades to come.”

LEGOLAND New York opens Friday, April 8.