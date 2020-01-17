Brand-new town board approves salary increases in Chester

It may be the first time the entire Chester town board was sworn in on the same night, town clerk Linda Zappala observed at the board's reorganizational meeting on Jan. 8.

All of its members were up for election or re-election in November, and all won contested races. First Zappala swore in the two newcomers, Tom Becker first, then Bob Courtenay. Supervisor Bob Valentine, town board members Cindy Smith and Orlando Perez, and highway superintendent Anthony LaSpina were sworn in together, as they had requested.

The new board then sat down for the first time together to tackle the first business of 2020: setting salaries.

Salaries increase 3 percent

All town employees except for the supervisor will receive salary increases of 3 percent. All town board members except Supervisor Valentine approved the increase. Valentine's total compensation is $71,280, the same as in 2019. He gets $66,280 as supervisor and $15,000 as budget officer.

Sue Bahren, Valentine's challenger for supervisor last November, called the tax increase "unconscionable" after the town had just exceeded the state-mandated 2 percent tax increase.

Zappala's total compensation is $100,379. She gets $90,841 as town clerk and $9,538 as water billing clerk.

Police Chief Dan Doellinger's total compensation is $139,146. As police chief he gets $137,869, zoning board member $1,177, and emergency management officer $100.

Valentine told The Chronicle that Al Fusco, the town's consulting engineer, is paid $80,000 a year on retainer. Becker and Courtenay are looking into what and how -- hourly, by contract, or both -- other town engineers in the area are paid. Courtenay and Becker will compare their findings and report back at the next town meeting.

The Chronicle received no reply from Valentine about how much Scott Bonacic, the town attorney, makes.

Tom and Bill Keller, brothers and water administrators, also work hourly for the highway department.

The salary for ethics committee members was not listed. The committee has never met.

In other business

● Billboards: Becker will check into the three minutes per hour devoted to town advertising on the LaMar company's electronic billboard. He also will talk to Dave Stevenson, who will create artwork welcoming people to Chester. Becker told The Chronicle that this provision has been part of the sign company's contract for more than three years but has never been used. The town has been using the Castle Fun Center's electronic sign for its three-minute promotion but not the other signs, he said.

● Highway garage repairs: ABM Company will repair the highway garage, which was badly damaged by fire last year. Becker said he made himself available to do anything with ABM that's necessary to expedite the repairs.

● Fund transfer: Smith asked about the $125,000 moved between funds during the town's special meeting on Dec. 26. Valentine said the funds will be paid back when tax revenue comes in. Smith said she was told prior to the meeting that $2 million in tax revenue had come in on Jan. 8. Valentine said fund transfers are just housekeeping measures and have gone on for years.

● Tax increase: Felix Liberato asked why the taxes are going up. Valentine told him it was complex and he would be happy to meet with Liberato and explain the hike in taxes.

● Steel and salaries: Sol Bergeson asked why the town didn't use Brakewell Steel Fabricators, a local business, in repairing the highway garage. Fusco said Brakewell didn't provide the steel needed for the project. Bergeson also asked if the salaries presented during the meeting included medical and retirement benefits. Valentine said the benefits were not included in the salary figures.