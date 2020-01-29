Board unveils new plan to serve senior citizen groups

The Chester town board has unveiled a new plan to more equitably serve senior citizens, age 55 and over, who want to use the new senior and recreation center.

The town opened the center in July 2018 to give seniors more room for activities than they had in the old center, in the library basement. However, the senior group that used the center the most, the Golden Age Club, still had a long waiting list.

Supervisor Bob Valentine told The Chronicle after the board's Jan. 22 meeting that the proposed new policy was basically a guideline on how to manage 55-and-over groups at the center. All groups will be following the same boilerplate rules, he said.

“We are just doing things the way they are supposed to be done according to the law,"he said. "The money doesn’t belong to me to give away however I see fit. It belongs to the residents of the town of Chester.”

The groups will receive no direct funding from the town, he said.

The rules are easy to follow, Valentine said, and will apply to all senior clubs. They are as follows:

● Each group must pay its own insurance.

● Each group must sign a hold-harmless agreement.

● Each group must schedule their activities.

● Senior trips are booked by the town and will be available to all.

● Public financing can't be given to any private club, per state law.

● Clubs will provide their own amenities, including beverages, food and prizes for Bingo and other games.

Valentine also said that since he’s become supervisor, many new things happened for seniors, including the Snow Ball Dance at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, which also belongs to the town; the senior prom at the senior center, and several overnight trips.

The Senior Spring Fling is coming to the Performing Arts Center on April 24.

Valentine said the board would be happy to listen to town residents' suggestions about the center, at any time.

Music series continues

The music plays on: Valentine announced that Richard Logothetis' Lawn Concerts at Sugar Loaf Crossing (Kings Highway at the railroad tracks) will be held every Thursday, t, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in July and August.

The concert series began at the Lycian Centre, now the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, in 2004. Richard and Susan Logothetis built the Lycian and operated it for many years.

In 2012, the Lycian's new owners decided not to continue the series. So Richard and Susan Logothetis kept the concerts going, and they're now in their 16th year.

The tent holds 200 concert-goers. Parking is on the street or at the firehouse nearby. Bring chairs and blankets. Food is provided by the Sugar Loaf Engine Company, including burgers, hot dogs, fried, chips, ice cream, popcorn and water. This is a pet-friendly environment, as long as all animals are on leashes.

Concerts are funded by "passing the hat." Anyone wanting to become a sponsor may contact Susan at Concerts@lycian.com

For more information visit onthelawnconcerts.org of facebook.com/onthelawnatsugarloafcrossing.