Astar donates furnace to AUMP Church

Mary Sumter, longtime member of Goshen’s African Union Methodist Presbyterian (AUMP) Church, wants everyone in the community to know how blessed she feels with all of the wonderful things that have happened to enhance her beloved church -- and more is still happening.

On Jan. 31, Astar Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in Middletown donated and installed a new Lennox Industries furnace in the church’s basement.

“Just because Christmas is over, it doesn’t mean we can’t keep giving,” said Jeff Abraham, owner/comfort consultant with Astar. "We love to help out."

He noted that Lennox helped with the donation.

Abraham graduated from Goshen High School and still lives in Goshen. He's been in the heating and air conditioning business for more than 20 years.

Worker Fausto Palumbo, while making the duct work for the furnace during installation, said, “We’re more than happy to help out the community.”

He, and the other workers, started the project at 8:30 in the morning and finished the job that day.

On-site the day of installation, along with Sumter and her daughter Marcia Terrell, was Brazley Young, pastor of the AUMP church, who was delighted with the thought of warmth that the new furnace would add during services, held each Sunday at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Since church repairs and upgrades started about 10 years ago, the congregation is beginning to grow, and a new furnace is a welcomed addition.

With the help of church friends, community volunteers, including teen groups and boy scouts, and donations from local businesses, the church has a fresh new look, welcoming to all who wish to attend. Structural work has been done, as well as walls freshly painted, and outdoor work that includes a comforting prayer garden in the backyard.

Help needed with work still to be done

“We’ve worked hard to make improvements, we have no mortgage or bills, except for jobs that still have to be done,” said Sumter. "But we have a struggle facing us.”

In order to complete the remaining jobs — stone, brick, and window repair/ painting — the church has been awarded a Sacred Sites Grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation for $16,900, if the church can match it. The total amount needed to complete the work at the church is $33,800.

St. John’s AUMP Church, located at 207 West Main Street in Goshen, is hoping to have community help in meeting its monetary goal of $16,900.

To help restore this vital church, make a donation either online or by mail. For online, through the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan, go to cfosny.org, search for “St. John’s AUMP Goshen Building Fund,” and then click on “donate.”

For a check or money order donation, mail to St. John’s AUMP Building Fund, c/o The Goshen Independent, PO Box 628, Goshen, NY. 10924.

All names of donors will be published, unless anonymity is requested. Write "anonymous" on the subject line of check or add a note to your online gift.