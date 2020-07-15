Assessing the cost

The law firm defending the Town of Chester in the Greens of Chester lawsuit, the attorney general’s suit and the Summit Risk Services Insurance Company’s refusal to pay in this multi-million dollar lawsuit has charged the town a total of $183,138.07.

Prior to July 8, 2020, the town of Chester paid $145,538.07 in attorney fees defending itself against the Greens of Chester; the New York State Attorney General, which piggybacked on the Greens’ suit; and in pursuit of the insurance company that has denied coverage to the town.

The latest bills amount to $37,600. Once the town pays those recent bills dated July 8, the total the town will have paid $183,138.07 to the law firm, Feerick, Nugent, MacCartney, PLLC, to defend itself against The Greens of Chester

The town is also responsible for covering individual lawsuits of former supervisor Alex Jamieson and current supervisor Robert Valentine, as well as those on the board when the Greens suit was filed last year. When the New York State Attorney General married up with the Greens suit, the town became responsible for defending supervisors, former and present, and board members again named in the attorney general’s suit.

The bills include the town’s payment of $23,250 to Feerick, Nugent, MacCartney for legal actions against the Summit Risk Services Insurance Company. The insurance company denied coverage to the town of Chester in the Greens suit and also in the suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, saying the town is not in compliance for coverage because a previous suit adjudicated the issue. The town’s attorneys are fighting the insurance company’s denial of responsibility.

The litigation is currently in mediation via court order and has been for months. There appears to be no resolution in sight, although The Chronicle learned through sources close to the case who wish to remain anonymous that a teleconference with the lawyers (with board members and members of the Greens team - listening only) was to be held Thursday, July 16. The attorney general’s office will be represented in the teleconference meeting, per The Chronicle’s sources.