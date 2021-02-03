Anthony Grice announces candidacy for Orange County Clerk

Newburgh City Councilman and educator Anthony Grice announced his candidacy for Orange County Clerk on Monday, Feb. 1, via video announcement on his campaign Facebook page, Anthony Grice for County Clerk .

Grice, a Democrat, seeks to succeed incumbent Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt, the longtime Republican office holder who announced last month that she would not seek re-election.

Why are you running?

“I am running for Orange County Clerk because it’s been my life’s calling to help working folks in our community succeed, to ensure that our government works efficiently for all of us - one that is responsive to our needs, and works diligently to provide not only services, but access to them in the best way possible,” Grice said in his campaign announcement.

“Our County Clerk’s office as well as the Department Of Motor Vehicles are, for many, the only parts of government that folks in our community interact with,” he added. “We must strive to provide efficient, easily accessible services all over the county. There is much to be done - many areas of our county are out of reach of a DMV or clerk’s services. As County Clerk, I will work tirelessly to ensure the needs of everyone are met, and that everyone has a seat at the table when it comes to how services can be delivered.

“I am offering a fresh new vision and bold leadership to bring our County Clerk services into the 21st century, with respect and timely, equitable treatment for all,” the candidate concluded.

Curriculum Vitae

Grice graduated from SUNY Orange in 1993 with an Associate of Arts in the humanities, and went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in English/Elementary Education in 1996 at Virginia Union University, an historically Black college and universitie. He furthered his education at Mount Saint Mary College and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Literacy and Special Education in 2006 and received a Certificate of Advanced Study at SUNY New Paltz for Education Administration in 2008.

Grice’s work began as a young adult, educating and mentoring young children. He has worked with the Newburgh Head-Start program and worked to secure grants, partnering with various agencies to provide mentoring, literacy skills enhancement, STEM and arts activities for students for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in his capacity as a reading teacher.

He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and involved in his church.

In his campaign announcement, Grice said his years as an educator have given him the opportunity to do meaningful work while raising his children Anthony Jr., August and Aidan with his wife Hasina, a small business owner in Newburgh.