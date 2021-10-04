A surge in kindergarteners?

Last fall many schools saw a significant drop in kindergarten enrollment as parents kept kindergarten age children home. By some accounts, kindergarten enrollment nationwide dropped 16 percent.

To use a sports reference, “we believe families ‘redshirted, so to speak, incoming kindergartners,” said David Leach, Superintendent of Warwick Valley School District.

Reports were schools should expect a wave of new kindergarteners this fall. Straus News looked at the numbers and spoke with local school administrators to get a clearer picture of school enrollments in our area.

Loss of students starting school last year; gains this year

In the Warwick Valley School District kindergarten enrollments increased steadily from 2015 to 2019. Then it dropped eight percent to 215 in the fall of 2020. But enrollment jumped back to its highest level in the last six years in the fall of 2021.