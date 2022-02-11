A romantic weekend awaits

Craft x Craft Valentine’s Artisans Market

Saturday, 12 – 8 p.m.

Drink and shop in a taproom filled with local artisans, flowing beers, live music and friends.

Address: Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road Warwick, N.Y.

Super Valentine’s Day Cider Pairing

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 11 a.m – 4 p.m.

Treat someone special to a chocolate and craft beverage pairing, with lunch or dinner. Stick around to pre-game and watch the Super Bowl on the big screen on Sunday. The pairing includes three pieces of house-made chocolates paired with three tastings of your choice from a menu of Pennings hard cider, craft beer and wine. $20 per person.

Address: Pennings Farm and Orchard, 161 State Route 94 S Warwick, N.Y.

Explore the Winter Boutique

Saturday, 12 – 5 p.m.

Vendors, food, fire pits, and plenty of s’mores: yes, a winter wonderland. Dobbins Tavern will be open for lunch. Entrance fee includes complimentary champagne cocktail. First 25 people receive a free gift, and everyone will be entered into a raffle for a gift certificate to the inn. $10 per person, $20 per family.

Address: Stagecoach Inn, 268 Main Street, Goshen

Arrange flowers and sip wine with the girls

Sunday, 5 – 7 p.m.

Celebrate Galentines Day with friends at a Sip and Create party. Instruction and materials provided to create your own flower arrangement along with a champagne toast and light appetizers. Space is limited, reserve your spot at gwlgardencenter.com/events/galentines-day-fresh-cut-flower-party-february-13th-2022-5-7pm/

Address: Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 Route 17A Greenwood Lake, NY

