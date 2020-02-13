Valkyrie Coffee Roasters to hold grand opening on Feb. 22

Valkyrie Coffee Roasters, at 23 Main St. in Chester, is holding a grand opening in conjunction with the Goshen Chamber of Commerce from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The day includes a kids' scavenger hunt from 8 a.m. to noon; the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.; a Bourbon coffee release from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music from 2 to 5 p.m.; a coffee tree planting at 3 p.m.; and a live roasting session at 4 p.m. There will be an after-party at Rushing Duck Brewery in Chester. For more information call 845-610-3019.