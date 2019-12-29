Michael Gregory Partridge of Chester, N.Y., a lifelong area resident, entered into rest unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. He was 28.

Son of Richard and Joyceann Partridge Jr., he was born on Nov. 17, 1991, in Warwick, N.Y.

Michael was a plumber and employed by Mayfield Plumbing in Montgomery, N.Y.

Michael Gregory, Daddy’s little angel and Mommy’s little boy, was born at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital in Warwick, where we brought him home to show more love than we could ever know. He started playing T-ball when he was just a little boy. His daddy coached his team and filled his heart with joy. He was a Cub Scout for four years, loved to climb and hike. But his very favorite thing to do was ride with his sister on their bikes. He loved to be a jokester anytime he could, he played jokes on people from a little boy to a man. Michael loved all music, especially his rap. He loved to wear fresh new clothes and a brand-new starter cap. Michael (Mikie) will be missed by many, family and friends alike. Please continue to pray for him, morning, noon, and night.

Survivors include his son, Michael G. Partridge Jr. and the mother of his son, Courtney Nowicki; his father, Richard Partridge Jr. and his wife, Meagon, of Scotchtown, N.Y.; his beloved mother Joyceann Partridge-Viola and her husband, Christopher Viola of Bloomingburg, N.Y; his brothers and sisters, Brianna Lynne Partridge, Richard Reagon Partridge, Loren Partridge, Jonathan Partridge, Mason Viola and Carson Christopher Viola; his stepbrothers, Christopher, Sebastian, Thaddeus, and Gryphon; and step-sister, Ashley; his paternal grandmother, Linda Schott and husband, Larry; his paternal grandfather and best friend, Richard Partridge Sr.; his stepmother, Kathy; and Goddaughter, Gianna L. Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Lorrie LaFleur; and twin daughters, Carmella and Anna.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, N.Y. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Dennis Nikolic.