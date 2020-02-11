Helen Boniface Eklund, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Valley View Center in Goshen, N.Y. She was 103.

Daughter of the late Alfred and Edyth Howlings Boniface, she was born on Dec. 5, 1916, in Roosa Gap, N.Y.

Helen retired as an assistant child supervisor at the Otisville Training School for Boys in Otisville, N.Y. She was a former member of the Fallsburg Fishing and Boating Club.

Survivors include her children, Mary E. Martin of Middletown, N.Y., and Albert W. Eklund Jr. of Mesa, Ariz.; her sisters, Rhoda Murphy of Burlingham, N.Y., and Lillian Babcock of Middletown; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Albert W. Eklund Sr.; daughter, Barbara Smith; siblings, Thomas, Robert, Edward, Richard and John Boniface, Mary Bruno, Barbara Burton, and Ruth Gardner.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, N.Y. Funeral services will begin at 12:30 p.m. following the visitation with the Rev. Kevin Mulqueen officiating. Cremation will take place at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520.