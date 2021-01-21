Sue Bahren to run for Orange County Legislator

Sue Bahren announced this week her candidacy for the Orange County Legislature in the 10th District, which includes the entire Town of Chester and the north western portion of the Town of Warwick.

“I am pleased to announce that I am running for election in the 10th legislative district in Orange County on the Democratic line,” Bahren said in her announcement. “I want to thank John S. Vero, our current legislator, for his years of service to us, the constituency of the 10th Legislative District.”

The announcement continues:

“Throughout my years of service to Chester I have been a Trustee and Mayor of the Village of Chester and a staunch supporter of the community. In 2019, I ran for Supervisor in the Town of Chester and came within 13 votes of winning the seat. As a life-long resident of Chester, I have continually had the community in heart and mind.”

Bahren also served as supervisor of Orange County Commissioner of Elections for 26 years. She is past president of the Chester Kiwanis Club where she served as board member.

She also served as Lt. Governor of the Hudson River West Division of Kiwanis, and is currently treasure of the Chester Historical Society.

She volunteers at St. Columba Church and is a past member of the choir.

“Having served as Orange County Commissioner of Elections for 26 years, I am awfully familiar with the workings of the county, and, of course, the county legislature,” Bahren said. “I have deep respect for the members of the legislature and the commitment they put forth to serve the people of Orange County. It is my hope to work with them to ensure that all the people of Chester and across Orange County can continue to thrive here, are treated equally, and are well represented in the manner which they deserve.

“I know the district well.” she added, “and look forward to serving the people of our district as our next county legislator.”