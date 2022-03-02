Petitions available March 18 for 3 Goshen school board seats

GOSHEN – Petitions to run for three available positions on the Goshen Central School Board of Education are available on March 18, 2022, at the district office, 227 Main Street, the GCSD administration announced. The petitions must be returned by Monday, April 18, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m. The annual vote is scheduled for May 17, 2022.

The two Board members whose terms are due to expire this year are Jeremy Cassel and Michael Lorenzo. Their seats are for three-year terms. The Board meets the first and third Monday of each month.

For further information, call Maureen Farrell at 615-6720.